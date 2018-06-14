Ex-PCF chief Baseer dies

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Munawar Baseer Ahmad, former President Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) passed away in Islamabad on Wednesday.Munawar remained in the office of President PCF from 2011 till 2015. His Namaz-e-Janaza will be offered at Jamia Masjid Block T, DHA, Lahore after Namaz-e-Zuhr, on Thursday (June 14). He would be buried in DHA Block X graveyard. His residence is located at 164-U, Street 4, DHA, Phase II, Lahore.
