Thu June 14, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
June 14, 2018

Ex-PCF chief Baseer dies

LAHORE: Munawar Baseer Ahmad, former President Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) passed away in Islamabad on Wednesday.Munawar remained in the office of President PCF from 2011 till 2015. His Namaz-e-Janaza will be offered at Jamia Masjid Block T, DHA, Lahore after Namaz-e-Zuhr, on Thursday (June 14). He would be buried in DHA Block X graveyard. His residence is located at 164-U, Street 4, DHA, Phase II, Lahore.

