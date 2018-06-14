2 minors killed in Mohmand road accident

GHALLANAI: Two children were killed and 18 others including women and children sustained injuries in a collision between two vehicles in Safi tehsil of Mohmand tribal district on Wednesday, official sources said.

A vehicle carrying passengers from Peshawar to Mohmand faced tyre burst and subsequently collided with another vehicle coming from the opposite direction at Dawezai in Safi tehsil.