Country going into unsafe hands from safe ones: Abbasi

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has claimed that the country is transferring to unsafe hands from the safe hands.

He said that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), would emerge as the single largest party of the country in the next general elections.

Shahbaz Sharif would be the candidate for next premiership after winning majority seats in general elections, he said while talking to a private news channel.

Shahbaz Sharif is party president and if PML-N wins with majority seats, he would be nominated as premier of the country after consultation, he said. Expressing optimism, he said elections would be conducted on time, however, any attempt to delay upcoming elections would have negative impact on the country.

Commenting on selection of caretaker chief minister of Punjab, he said choosing unbiased personality was imperative to run the affairs of interim-set up in the province.

Khaqan Abbasi said that the PML-N had given three names which were unbiased. To a question about former interior minister, he said Chaudhry Nisar is a part of the party. He added everybody holds the right to express his reservation or have personal point of view. About those leaving the party, he said, it would not have effect on the PML-N.