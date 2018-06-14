PM seeks report on allowing Zulfi to go abroad

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Justice (R) Nasirul Mulk on Wednesday sought report from Interior Ministry on allowing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Zulfi Bukhari to travel to Saudi Arabia despite his name present in the Exit Control List (ECL).

According to a letter issued by the Interior Ministry, one-time permission was given to Zulfi Bukhari for six days for performing Umra.

Zulfi Bukhari was accompanying PTI chairman Imran Khan to Saudi Arabia when he was first stopped at airport, but later allowed to travel on a one-time permission by the Interior Ministry after removal of his name from the ECL.