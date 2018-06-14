Interim govt to ensure free, fair elections: Askari

LAHORE: Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Dr Hassan Askari Rizvi on Wednesday said the interim government would ensure free and fair elections in line with the constitutional obligations and added, “We are sincerely striving for fulfilling this national obligation in the best of manner.” “By the Grace of Allah Almighty, we shall come up to the expectations of the nation and full support and assistance will be provided for the establishment of a genuine representative government that will be formed after the exercise of right of vote by the people so that the democracy could be continued in future in a sustained manner,” he noted. Askari said the provincial administration had been issued clear-cut instructions to fulfil the constitutional and legal responsibilities for peaceful holding of general elections. He made it clear that caretaker government was following the mandate with complete commitment and all those constitutional steps will be followed that are the basis of a peaceful and fair elections. “Pakistan is at an important juncture of its democratic history and whole world is looking towards the general elections.” He said the caretaker government will ensure complete implementation of instructions issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan. “We are committed to keep the election process totally transparent through effective monitoring by the line departments in the Punjab,” he added. Askari said the fundamental responsibility of the caretaker government was to ensure holding of free and fair elections. “Another responsibility of the caretaker government is to provide a peaceful and congenial atmosphere for right of franchise by voters in elections along with maintaining of law and order situation,” he added. He said democracy was strengthened through elections and the caretaker government had to provide necessary cooperation to make the election process a success. “The caretaker government has a limited time and scope and every effort will be made to do something better for the people in this limited interlude.” He said the confidence of the political parties would be restored through “our performance”. “We are working in an impartial manner within the legal framework. Equal opportunities will be arranged for all the political parties and everyone will be facilitated,” Askari said.

LAHORE: Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Dr Hassan Askari Rizvi on Wednesday said the interim government would ensure free and fair elections in line with the constitutional obligations and added, “We are sincerely striving for fulfilling this national obligation in the best of manner.” “By the Grace of Allah Almighty, we shall come up to the expectations of the nation and full support and assistance will be provided for the establishment of a genuine representative government that will be formed after the exercise of right of vote by the people so that the democracy could be continued in future in a sustained manner,” he noted. Askari said the provincial administration had been issued clear-cut instructions to fulfil the constitutional and legal responsibilities for peaceful holding of general elections. He made it clear that caretaker government was following the mandate with complete commitment and all those constitutional steps will be followed that are the basis of a peaceful and fair elections. “Pakistan is at an important juncture of its democratic history and whole world is looking towards the general elections.” He said the caretaker government will ensure complete implementation of instructions issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan. “We are committed to keep the election process totally transparent through effective monitoring by the line departments in the Punjab,” he added. Askari said the fundamental responsibility of the caretaker government was to ensure holding of free and fair elections. “Another responsibility of the caretaker government is to provide a peaceful and congenial atmosphere for right of franchise by voters in elections along with maintaining of law and order situation,” he added. He said democracy was strengthened through elections and the caretaker government had to provide necessary cooperation to make the election process a success. “The caretaker government has a limited time and scope and every

x Advertisement

effort will be made to do something better for the people in this limited interlude.” He said the confidence of the political parties would be restored through “our performance”. “We are working in an impartial manner within the legal framework. Equal opportunities will be arranged for all the political parties and everyone will be facilitated,” Askari said.