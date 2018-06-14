2,643 FIRs registered online so far

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police have registered 2,643 online first information reports (FIRs) throughout the province so far since its launching, an official said on Wednesday.

“A total of 126 cases have amicably been resolved amongst the parties in the registered online FIRs while 139 FIRs have been termed baseless and 2,154 FIRs have been processed as per law,” said Waqar Ahmad, the director, public relations of the KP Police.

The official added in the cases of civil nature one has been settled through DRC and 44 cases are under process. As per the statistics, 1326 online FIRs were lodged in Peshawar while in other districts Mardan lodged 172, Charsadda 123, Nowshera 152, Swabi 90, Swat 49, Shangla 3, Buner 9, Dir Lower 11, Dir Upper 9, Chitral 6, Abbottabad 253, Haripur 119, Mansehra 112, Battagram 14, Kohat 587, Karak 46, Hangu 22, Bannu 30, Lakki Marwat 7, Dera Ismail Khan 30 and Tank police lodged 2 online FIRs.