Thu June 14, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 14, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Faryal’s nomination challenged

SUKKUR: The nomination papers of Faryal Talpur has been challenged for running an offshore company and bearing an 'Iqama'. One Qadir Bhatti has challenged Faryal's papers claiming that Zardari's sister, who filed nomination papers from Larkana, is a director of an offshore company and also holds an Iqama which she has not disclosed in her nomination papers. Requesting the returning officer, Larkana, to reject Faryal's papers for hiding information, he termed it a violation of the Election Act 2017. The returning officer has served a notice to Faryal Talpur to submit her response by Thursday.

x
Advertisement

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar