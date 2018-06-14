Faryal’s nomination challenged

SUKKUR: The nomination papers of Faryal Talpur has been challenged for running an offshore company and bearing an 'Iqama'. One Qadir Bhatti has challenged Faryal's papers claiming that Zardari's sister, who filed nomination papers from Larkana, is a director of an offshore company and also holds an Iqama which she has not disclosed in her nomination papers. Requesting the returning officer, Larkana, to reject Faryal's papers for hiding information, he termed it a violation of the Election Act 2017. The returning officer has served a notice to Faryal Talpur to submit her response by Thursday.