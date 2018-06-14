Business community hails Shahbaz’s candidacy from Karachi

KARACHI: Nomination papers of PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif were filed for two national assembly seats NA-249 and NA-250 from Karachi on Wednesday by the PML-N leadership.

The nomination papers of Shahbaz were filed on his behalf by Rana Mashhood Ullah, former Minister for Education Punjab, along with the President PML-N Sindh, Shah Mohammad Shah, Saleem Zia, General Secretary, Ishtiaq Baig, President PML-N business forum, Yasin Azad and Muhammad Salman.

The business community of Karachi has expressed happiness over the decision of President PML-N, Mian Shahbaz Sharif to contest the election from the city. It was a long standing desire of the Karachi’s business community that Shahbaz Sharif should contest the elections from the financial capital of the country and Ishtiaq Baig, President PML-N business forum, had conveyed these sentiments to the PML-N president which he accepted.

The business community feels that the Karachiites owe it to the previous PML-N government for restoring the law and order and improved supply of electricity in the metropolis. Assuring their full support to Shahbaz, the community said its now time to test new representatives for Karachi with a proven track record. Hoping that Shahbaz will win the elections from Karachi and will also retain the seat from the city, they said it would make him the new Prime Minister from Karachi.