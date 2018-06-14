500 additional cops deployed at Islamabad shopping centres

Islamabad: The Islamabad Police have made additional deployment of 500 personnel at shopping and trade centres of the federal capital to ensure fool-proof security to citizens, who are busy in their Eid shopping.

Effective patrolling, search and combing operations have also been launched in surroundings of the capital markets and mega shopping malls against criminal elements. According to details, on special directives of SSP Islamabad Najeeb ur Rehman Bagvi, Additional SSP Islamabad Dr Syed Mustafa Tanveer has beefed up security at different markets including at F-6 Markaz, F-7Markaz, Jinnah Super Market, Khoshar Market, D Watson Savour Food, Aabpara Market, I-8 Markaz, F-8 Markaz, G-10 Markaz, F-11 Markaz, G-10 Markaz and F-11 Markaz.

Different modes of patrolling including on foot and horse-riding have been adopted to effectively tackle the anti-social elements. Under supervision of Zonal SPs, SDPOs and SHOs would ensure strict compliance of the security arrangement made across the district Islamabad for Eid shopping.

All SHOs have been directed to launch a drive to create awareness among masses so that they could remain vigilant and keep an eye in their surroundings, besides taking care of their valuables by themselves during shopping. Public has been advised to inform police immediately if they see any suspicious activity in their surroundings.