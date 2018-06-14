Thu June 14, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Top Story

A
APP
June 14, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PM seeks report on allowing Zulfi to go abroad

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Justice (R) Nasirul Mulk on Wednesday sought report from Interior Ministry on allowing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Zulfi Bukhari to travel to Saudi Arabia despite his name present in the Exit Control List (ECL).

x
Advertisement

According to a letter issued by the Interior Ministry, one-time permission was given to Zulfi Bukhari for six days for performing Umra. Zulfi Bukhari was accompanying PTI chairman Imran Khan to Saudi Arabia when he was first stopped at airport, but later allowed to travel on a one-time permission by the Interior Ministry after removal of his name from the ECL.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar