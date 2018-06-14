Thu June 14, 2018
Sports

June 14, 2018

Agha Steel face Qasmi Gymkhana in AKG Ramadan Cup final

KARACHI: Qasmi Gymkhana will take on debutants Agha Steel in AKG Twenty20 Ramadan Cricket Tournament final here at the AKG Ground today (Thursday).Pakistan’s Test Batsman Asad Shafiq will be the chief guest at the presentation ceremony and will distribute the prizes with Chairman AKG Sultan Ali Khimani, Secretary Abdul Khaliq Pasnani, team officials and others.

