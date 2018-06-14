Thu June 14, 2018
Sports

AFP
June 14, 2018

Mathews, Gamage out of West Indies tour

COLOMBO: All-rounder Angelo Mathews and fast bowler Lahiru Gamage have returned home from Sri Lanka’s tour of the West Indies, the cricket board said Wednesday, adding to the country’s woes after losing the first Test.

Gamage fractured a finger batting in the first Test which Sri Lanka lost on Sunday, said a board statement. Mathews withdrew due to a “personal reason”, it added. Dasun Shanaka and Danushka Gunathilaka had left on Wednesday to join the squad for the remaining two Tests.

Sri Lanka are already missing opener Dimuth Karunaratne, who fractured a finger while batting in the nets. The second Test starts on Thursday (today) in Saint Lucia.

