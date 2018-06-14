Thu June 14, 2018
Sports

AFP
June 14, 2018

Rahane says ‘ruthless’ India will not take Afghans lightly

BANGALORE: Top-ranked India will be “ruthless” and not take Afghanistan lightly when they make their Test debut in Bangalore, skipper Ajinkya Rahane said Wednesday.

It will be a historic moment for Asghar Stanikzai’s team when they step out on Thursday (today) for their maiden five-day outing against the world’s number one Test side.But Rahane, who is standing in as captain for Virat Kohli, said there was no room for complacency in cricket.

“We are not going to take Afghanistan lightly. They have a decent team... bowlers (are good),” he told reporters on the eve of the one-off Test.“As a Test team we cannot take anyone for granted because cricket is a funny game. We want to go out there and be ruthless.

“We are going to focus on our strengths, our positives. We are not thinking about Afghanistan as well: yes, we respect them as our opponent but it’s important for us to go out there and give more than our 100 per cent,” said the top-order batsman.

Since gaining ODI status in 2009, the Afghans have made giant strides and qualified for their second 50-over World Cup in England and Wales next year. They have also been part of four Twenty20 World Cups.

