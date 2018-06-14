Thu June 14, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

AFP
June 14, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Georgia’s PM resigns

TBILISI: Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili announced his resignation on Wednesday after a series of mass protests highlighted a dramatic drop in his government’s popularity.

x
Advertisement

In a televised speech, Kvirikashvili cited "a number of fundamental disagreements with the chairman of the (ruling Georgian Dream) party," billionaire tycoon and former premier Bidzina Ivanishvili, as a reason for his decision.

Kvirikashvili’s move after two and a half years in power comes amid growing popular discontent over his government’s handling of the economy and after mass protests in recent months.

On June 1, thousands of people took to the streets of Tbilisi over allegations of political influence in a murder trial, demanding Kvirikashvili’s resignation. A mass strike of Tbilisi subway workers followed, virtually paralysing public transport in the city of 1.2 million people.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar