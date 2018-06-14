Vote for change?

There was a surge of electable parliamentarians who joined the PTI in order to get re-elected and to keep their seats in the national and provincial assemblies. This created problems for Imran Khan and is causing a split his party. PTI workers and leaders who worked hard for the party because of their belief in Khan’s ideology have been ignored. Instead, new ‘electables’ have been given preference. Everyone knows that some turncoats are joining the PTI in search of better opportunities in the forthcoming elections. Most of these new converts are known for their history of changing political parties and don’t believe in the party’s ideology.

Since many new entrants have been given party tickets, they will probably get elected because they have strong vote banks and those who want to vote for the PTI will be keen on casting ballots in their favour. Khan may win the elections. But the ideology that he stands for will get a big dent. The tabdeeli that Khan has been fighting for all his political life will be difficult to introduce. It will just be a case of old wine in new bottles.

Zaheer Ahmed

Islamabad