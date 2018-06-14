Meeting reviews doing business reforms

KARACHI: A progress meeting on the implementation of Doing Business Reforms in Sindh (Sprint-2) was held in Karachi, a statement said on Wednesday.

The government of Sindh with the technical assistance of the World Bank has been working on the Doing Business Sindh Reforms at an accelerated and unprecedented pace to improve the investment climate, it added.

The agenda of the meeting included a review of the Doing Business Reforms – The 100 Days Sprint 1 – and its implementation, and reforms. The progress of the currently underway “100 Days – Sprint 2” was also discussed.

Future vision for doing business reforms was also part of the agenda. The future plans for furthering the Doing Business agenda were shared at the meeting.

These plans include the setting up of Sindh Investment Climate Improvement Cell (SICIC) facilitation centres in the first phase at labour department, industries, SESSI directorates and the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry. These centres will serve as a single port-of-call for all matters related to business registration and complaints.