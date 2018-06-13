Pakistan, India should follow example of Trump, Kim: Shahbaz

LAHORE: As US President Donald Trump met North Korean leaders Kim Jong Un in Singapore on Tuesday, PML-N chief Shahbaz Sharif said it could prove a good precedent for Pakistan and India, as both sides should resume dialogue. In a series of tweets, Shahbaz said the Singapore Summit between the US and North Korean leaders should set a good precedent for Pakistan and India to follow. “Ever since the start of Korean War, the two nations have been at odds with one another; both threatening to use military force with their nuclear arsenals facing each other,” he noted. “If the United States and North Korea can return from the brink of a nuclear flashpoint, there is no reason why Pakistan and India cannot do the same, beginning with a dialogue on Kashmir whose heroic people have resisted and rejected Indian occupation,” he added. Shahbaz said, “It's time for comprehensive peace talks in our region. International community must focus on the peace process in Afghanistan.” He also called for Pakistan-India talks on the pattern set by Trump and Kim. “Dialogue b/w [between] Pakistan & India over Kashmir should also resume, so that the long-festering Kashmir dispute is resolved in accordance with UN resolutions.”