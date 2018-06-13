Wed June 13, 2018
Sports

AFP
June 13, 2018

Glik set for late World Cup entry

WARSAW: Monaco defender Kamil Glik will miss Poland’s two opening World Cup matches as he recovers from shoulder injury, the country’s team doctor reported on Tuesday. The 30-year-old set piece specialist will not be available for the games against Senegal on June 19, and Colombia five days later. But he will be in contention to face Japan in Poland’s final Group H match in Volgograd on June 28. “After a series of tests I’ve decided that Kamil Glik will go to the World Cup in Russia,” said the squad’s doctor Jacek Jaroszewski.

