PM emphasises effective policy to address water issues

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Nasirul Mulk has directed Ministry of Water Resources to work out a comprehensive plan for addressing water related issues of the country.

He chaired a briefing on water resources at the PMO where Minister for Water Resources Barrister Syed Ali Zafar, Secretary to Prime Minister Suhail Aamir, Secretary Water Resources Shamail Ahmed Khawaja, Chairman Federal Flood Commission Ahmed Kamal and senior officers were also present and took part in the discussion.

Secretary Water Resources made a presentation on water resource availability, its utilisation and various issues impacting on the effective management of surface as well as ground water resources. The secretary also briefed the prime minister about key policy objectives and strategic priorities that have been included in the National Water Policy 2018. The meeting was informed that the availability of water in the country was gradually improving with the rising temperature and melting of the glacial snow in the mountains.

The premier appreciated formulation of the first-ever National Water Policy and setting up of strategic priorities for the future. Underscoring the need for putting in place an efficient water resource management system, the prime minister observed that leveraging technology and adoption of efficient means of conservation and utilisation was essential to ensure availability of water for a rapidly increasing population.

Ambassador of Saudi Arabia Nawaf Saeed bin Al-Malkiy also had meeting with the prime minister at the PMO. The Saudi ambassador conveyed greetings of the Saudi leadership to the prime minister and felicitated him on assuming the office. Both the sides reiterated close fraternal ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia and the need to enhance bilateral economic relations with focus on trade and investment.

Ambassador Al-Malkiy said there were excellent opportunities for Saudi businessmen to invest in Pakistan. The Commercial Section in the Saudi Embassy was therefore actively working to promote commercial relations between the two brotherly countries.

The prime minister emphasised his government’s commitment to further strengthen the cooperative relations with the Saudi Arabia in all areas of mutual interest.