ECP asks for swift transfer of CSs, IGPs

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker prime minister and Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of the country have resolved to hold the upcoming polls strictly according to the schedule in free, fair and transparent manner.

The expression of the determination has come in their meeting that took place on Tuesday at the Prime Minister Office (PMO).

It has been officially stated that the CEC Justice (R) Sardar Muhammad Raza called on Prime Minister Justice (R) Nasirul Mulk. The matter relating to the forthcoming general elections came under discussion during the meeting.

The prime minister reiterated that the caretaker government was firmly committed to provide all possible assistance to the Election Commission towards holding free, fair and peaceful elections as per the schedule.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday postponed its crucial meeting on security arrangements with regards to the conduct of general election for a day, directing the provinces to replace the respective chief secretaries and inspector generals (IGPs) of police.

The ECP had already fixed the meeting on security on June 13. However, as the top provincial secretary and top police chief have not been replaced hitherto, the electoral body delayed the meeting. Besides, provincial chief secretaries, the meeting is to be attended by the secretaries of the Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Interior, Safron, Home secretaries, provincial election commissioners, director general Military Operations Rawalpindi and chief commissioner Islamabad.

In this connection, the ECP has written to the Establishment Division for replacement of the incumbent top provincial officers and bringing new officers by June 13. And, the meeting on security will be held on June 14, following the appointment of the two top provincial officers in each province.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission has suspended four assistant returning officers for showing negligence towards their job: two in Sindh, one each in Balochistan and Sialkot. And, ordered furnishing of inquiry reports within 30 days, as inquiry officers have also been appointed.

Executive Engineer Wapda Raja Aziz, Khairpur, who is assistant returning officer for NA-210 has been suspended while Altaf Sheikh, Executive Engineer Buildings, Khairpur, who is assistant returning officer for NA-209 has also met similar fate. Regional Election Commissioner Mazhar Hussain, Sukkur, has been appointed inquiry officer.

Similarly, assistant Post Master General, Sialkot, who is assistant returning officer for PP-40, has also been suspended and Ch. Aleem Shahab Regional Election Commissioner Gujranwala is appointed as inquiry officer.

Likewise, on the complaint of returning officer one Abdul Rahman, who is assistant returning officer for PB-26, Quetta and superintendent local government, Quetta stands suspended. Regional Election Commissioner Fayyaz Hussain Murad, Quetta, will probe the matte, being the inquiry officer.