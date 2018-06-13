Peshawar Lines clinch Ramazan Cup

ISLAMABAD: Peshawar Lines edged out Peshawar Greens on a sudden death penalty shootout to win the KP Ramazan Cup Hockey at the Lala Ayub Stadium in Peshawar following a thrilling final watched by a big crowd.

Following 2-2 draw during the scheduled period and 3-3 draw following a penalty shootout the match was decided on the first sudden death penalty stroke that was converted by Zahid Ahmed to give Peshawar Lines the title.

Over 160 hockey players from across the province competed in the Ramazan Cup Floodlight Hockey that continued for nine days.

Both teams gave excellent exhibition of hockey with Lines looking set to win the title going into final session of period of the scheduled time when Greens captain Haroonur Rashid scored the equaliser minutes before the final hooter to take the game into penalty shootout.

Both teams scored three goals each on five penalty strokes before Zahid netted the all important winner on the sudden death penalty shootout. Lines earlier defeated Blues in the semi-final with Greens getting the better of Tigers for a place in the final.

The tournament was organised by KP Sports Board in collaboration with KP Hockey Association.

Director General KP Sports Directorate Junaid Khan presented the coveted trophy to Lines team amid the jubilation of their supporters.

On the occasion he also handed over cash prizes to each hockey player and hoped that the tournament would go a long way in bringing back the game’s interest amongst youth.

“KP has always been considered as nursery of hockey in Pakistan. Hopefully the tournament would help in increasing national sports interest amongst youth.”

“Besides establishing new hockey grounds in the province and laying of fresh artificial turfs, hockey sticks and other related gear are also being provided to the professional players in the province,” Junaid said.