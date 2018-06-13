CM approves Rs80m funds for deserving patients

LAHORE: Caretaker Chief Minister Dr Hasan Askari Rizvi has approved Rs 80 million funds for the treatment of deserving patients.

This fund will be utilised for free treatment of deserving patients suffering from cancer and other fatal diseases and transplantation of kidney and liver. In this regard, Dr Rizvi said healing the wounds of the ailing humanity was sort of worship and assured that possible cooperation would be extended for the treatment of deserving patients. As long as I have been working on this post by the grace of Almighty Allah, I would like to help heal the wounds of the ailing humanity and would also perform such deeds in future which could benefit the ailing humanity, he concluded.

Meanwhile, addressing a meeting Chief Minister Hassan Askari said best cleanliness arrangements should be made in cities on Eid days and implementation on action plan devised for maintaining cleanliness should also be shown conspicuously. The meeting reviewed different steps regarding cleanliness in cities and maintaining safety of swings on the occasion of Eid. Good administration should take steps with prior estimates, he said. Instead of depending upon the presentations, the people will calculate the performance of departments concerned with their practical steps, he said and added cleanliness is half the faith and neat and clean atmosphere on Eid will further rejuvenate joys of the citizens. The departments concerned should, therefore, play their proactive role in general cleanliness of the cities, he said. The citizens will be facilitated through best cleanliness arrangements and they should also realise about their societal obligations for maintaining their environment neat and clean, he said. The CM said safety of swings installed at public parks and other recreational places should be ensured at every cost. Precautionary measures should be adopted to overcome such tragic incidents and the line departments as well as the administration should give special attention to the safety of the swings. He said administration should ensure implementation on the devised safety plan before permitting the installation of swings and instructions issued to the administration should be implemented in letter and spirit.

The CM paid rich tributes to the services of officers and jawans of rangers for maintaining peace and defending the frontiers of the country and said that the services of rangers in national security and improving the law and order situation are praiseworthy. Punjab DG Rangers Major Gen Azhar Naveed Hayat called on caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Hasan Askari Rizvi at Chief Minister’s Office. He said people of Pakistan are proud of the services of brave officers and jawans of Rangers engaged in national defence and improving law and order. He said security forces have written a new history of bravery by rendering invaluable sacrifices in war against terrorism and added that there is no other example of such great sacrifices in the history of the world. In fact, tremendous achievements have been gained in war against terrorism and the defense of the country is impregnable, he said.

security: Punjab Home Minister Shaukat Javed was briefed about the department and law & order situation of the province by ACS Home Azam Suleman in Civil Secretariat here Tuesday.

Special Secretary Home Dr Shoaib, IGP and other officers of law enforcing agencies were also present.

Shaukat Javed said the caretaker government would not compromise protection of the people of the province.

Dr Shoaib informed the Minister the taskforce to stop one wheeling has been kept alert in view of chand raat. He said total number of polling stations in general elections would be 47,383 which would be monitored by CCTV cameras. To avoid any untoward situation, Quick Response Force, Rangers and Army would be on alert, he added.

The Minister said, “No transfer, in my department, at mass level will be made unless it is inevitable”. He said politicians would be provided security without any political affiliation.