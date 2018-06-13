ECP asks for swift transfer of all CSs, IGPs

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker prime minister and Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of the country have resolved to hold the upcoming polls strictly according to the schedule in a free, fair and transparent manner.

The expression of determination has come in their meeting that took place on Tuesday at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

It has been officially stated that the CEC Justice (retd) Sardar Muhammad Raza called on Prime Minister Justice (retd) Nasirul Mulk. The matter relating to the forthcoming general elections came under discussion during the meeting. The prime minister reiterated that the caretaker government was firmly committed to providing all possible assistance to the Election Commission towards holding free, fair and peaceful elections as per the schedule.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday postponed its crucial meeting on security arrangements with regards to the conduct of general election for a day, directing the provinces to replace the respective chief secretaries and inspector generals (IGPs) of police.

The ECP had already fixed the meeting on security on June 13. However, as the top provincial secretary and top police chief have not been replaced hitherto, the electoral body delayed the meeting. Besides, the provincial chief secretaries, the meeting is to be attended by the secretaries of the Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Interior, Safron, home secretaries, provincial election commissioners, director general Military Operations and chief commissioner, Islamabad.

In this connection, the ECP has written to the Establishment Division for replacement of the incumbent top provincial officers and bringing new officers by June 13. And, the meeting on security will be held on June 14, following the appointment of the two top provincial officers in each province.

Meanwhile, the ElectionCommission has suspended four assistant returning officers for showing negligence towards their job: two in Sindh, one each in Balochistan and Punjab. It ordered furnishing of inquiry reports within 30 days, as inquiry officers have also been appointed.

Executive Engineer Wapda Raja Aziz, Khairpur, who is assistant returning officer for NA-210, has been suspended while Altaf Sheikh, Executive Engineer Buildings, Khairpur, who is assistant returning officer for NA-209, has also met a similar fate. Regional Election Commissioner Sukkur, Mazhar Hussain, has been appointed the inquiry officer.

Similarly, Assistant Post Master General, Sialkot, who is assistant returning officer for PP-40, has also been suspended and Ch. Aleem Shahab, Regional Election Commissioner, Gujranwala, was appointed as the inquiry officer.

Likewise, on the complaint of returning officer, Abdul Rahman, who is the assistant returning officer for PB-26, Quetta, and superintendent local government, Quetta, stand suspended. Regional Election Commissioner Fayyaz Hussain Murad, Quetta, will probe the matter, being the inquiry officer.