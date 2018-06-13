Sammy welcomes disgraced Smith for CanadaT20 league

TORONTO: Former West Indies captain Darren Sammy is thrilled to have Steve Smith on his team for the inaugural Global T20 Canada league even though the disgraced Australian is banned from playing for his own country following a ball-tampering scandal.

Smith’s career was thrown into turmoil in March for his role in the incident that took place in South Africa and earned the former Australia captain a 12-month ban from national and state teams.

However, the suspension does not extend to domestic tournaments outside his home nation.“We all have done our fair share of mistakes in life, not just sports but in general,” two-time world T20-winning captain Sammy told a conference call on Monday.

“Obviously Steve Smith is an amazing cricketer, someone who I would have on my team anyday.”Smith’s comeback from cricket exile will begin as a member of the Toronto Nationals, who picked the 29-year-old Australian in the second round of a draft held last week ahead of the June 28-July 15 tournament in Toronto.

“Obviously as captain of a national team you have certain responsibilities that you have to own up to for the team, and I was commended by his efforts and he has taken responsibility for his actions on the field,” said Sammy, who was made a first-round choice by Toronto.“I am just happy to have a player of such caliber on my team.”