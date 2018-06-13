Schools for business?

There is no denying the fact that private schools have played an effective role in bring much-needed improvements in the education sector. But it is also a fact that many private schools in Pakistan are business-oriented. They hire teachers and other non-teaching staff at low-salary packages. In addition, the staff doesn’t have any other perquisites, such as medical allowances and provident funds. In addition, any teacher can be made to leave the institution without prior warning.

Well-qualified and experienced teachers are often rejected and relatively new, inexperienced teachers are hired just because the latter agrees to work for a lower salary. As a result, many highly qualified teachers are forced to accept a meagre pay. The relevant department should introduce proper checks and balances to supervise and ensure that private schools are not exploiting their staff.

Aurangzeb Gujjar

Mardan