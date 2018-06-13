Genuine medicines

I regularly purchase medicines for my father as he is a cardiac patient and also suffers from diabetes. The fact that fake and substandard medicines are now abundantly available disturbed me. According to some media reports, medicines having only 20 percent efficiency are likely to cause more harm than good to patients. This is an alarming situation.

In such dire circumstances, I came across an Access Program by a Swiss-based pharmaceutical company, which will provide access to premium quality and authentic medicines for just $1 a month for treatment. Like the Swiss company, the government should also take initiatives to prevent people from falling prey to substandard and spurious drugs.

Kiran Farooq

Karachi