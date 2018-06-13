No shades of green

The issue of climate change calls for the authorities to take effective measures in a timely manner. It is unfortunate that there is little or no greenery in Peshawar. A project was started by the previous KP government to plant trees along the both sides of Dalazak Road. However, no work was initiated and the project was abruptly discontinued.

The soil bought to plant trees became dry and is now lying on the road. This has contributed to even more to air pollution. As far as climate change is concerned, Peshawar is in a dire need of a tree plantation drive. The higher authorities should continue the pending work at the earliest.

Engineer Mashal

Peshawar