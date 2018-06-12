Tue June 12, 2018
National

AFP
June 12, 2018

Swede charged with complicity in Paris attacks

PARIS: French anti-terror judges charged a Swedish man Monday with complicity in the 2015 Paris attacks that left 130 people dead, over allegations he played a key role in the jihadist cell behind the carnage. Osama Krayem, a 25-year-old of Syrian origin, has been in custody in Belgium since his arrest in Brussels in April 2016 and was charged after being transferred to France for the day. He was also charged with attempted murder and sequestration.

