SC seeks record of inquiries against errant police officers

The Supreme Court on Monday expressed dissatisfaction over the establishment division’s report with regard to action taken against high-ranking police officers having patchy service records and directed the federal law officer to submit a detailed report along with a record of inquiries.

The direction was issued by a three-member bench of the SC’s Karachi registry headed by Justice Gulzar Ahmed while hearing the matter with regard to involvement of police officers in criminal activities and cases as well as having patchy service records.

The federal law officer submitted the establishment division’s report mentioning that departmental action has been initiated against 35 high-ranking police officers who have patchy service records.

The court observed that the establishment division has cleared several officers in the inquiries and directed the federal law officer to submit a detailed report along with the record of the inquiries.

The bench said the court will examine the record of the inquiry of each officer and will not allow exoneration of any officer on “pick and choose” basis. The court had directed the establishment division to complete departmental proceedings against senior police officers involved in making illegal appointments in the Sindh Reserve Police (SRP) as well as in other irregularities and misconduct.

On April 30, hearing the matter pertaining to illegal appointments in the Sindh police department, the three-member bench of the SC headed by Justice Ahmed had also ordered that the establishment division submit a compliance report within a fortnight.