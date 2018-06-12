Hashoo Group appoints new COO

KARACHI: The Hashoo Group, country’s multinational conglomerate headquartered in Islamabad, on Monday announced the appointment of new chief operating officer (COO).

“Haseeb A Gardezi, the newly appointed COO, has been with the group for 15 years and has served as vice president of operations for Hashoo Hotels, chief executive officer of Pearl Real Estate, and chief executive officer of Hotel One (pvt.) Ltd,” a statement said.

Commenting on this development, Gardezi said he was honoured to be promoted to the position of the COO at Hashoo Group.

“I’m proud to contribute to the expansion of Pakistan’s largest hospitality company as we move forward with the opening of four new hotels in the next year, as well as the growth of our portfolio with the signing of more management agreements under our flagship Pearl-Continental brand,” Gardezi said.