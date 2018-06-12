Motorway Police fine ex-PM’s driver for overspeeding

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s driver was fined by Motorway Police on Monday for over-speeding near Ravi Toll Plaza on Lahore-Islamabad Motorway. Abbasi was present in his car at that time. The former premier was fined Rs750 for violating traffic laws. Last year motorway police fined former National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq for speeding near Khanqah Dogran on M2 Motorway. Sadiq’s two vehicles were fined Rs2,500 for violating traffic rules, the police informed. The Motorway Police vigilantly monitor that all vehicles on the motorway follow the speed limit.