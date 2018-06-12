Pakistan Railways to deploy armed police personnel on Eid

Islamabad: Pakistan Railways will be deploying armed police personals on all railway stations, trains and tracks across the country on Eid-ul-Fitr to ensure safety of passengers and visitors.

The policemen are also deployed in plain clothes for checking security and keeping an eye on suspicious persons, an official in Ministry of Railways told APP on Monday. He said the parking areas of the major Railway stations had been covered by using high-definition closed circuit television cameras (CCTV) apart from installing floodlights.

The official said that booths with imported computerized barriers had also been set up to ensure proper checking and to maintain records of all visitors including the driver, number plate and vehicle. It was pertinent to mention here that Railways was operating five special trains on Eid to manage high flux of passengers.

According to the schedule, the first special Eid train will depart at 11 am from Karachi city on June 12 and it will pass through Khanewal, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Lala Musa, Malik Wal, Rawalpindi and Attock City.

It will reach Peshawar Cant on the next day at 10 pm. Second train will depart from Quetta on June 12 at 11:30 am. It will cross Jacobabad, Multan Cantt, Khanewal and Lahore and reach Rawalpindi next day at 8 pm.

Third train will depart from Karachi Cant on June 13 at 11am. It will cross Rahim Yar Khan, Khanewal and Faisalabad and will arrive at Lahore at 10 am on the next day.

Fourth train will depart on June 14 from Rawalpindi at 7am via Attock City, Dao Khail, Kot Addu and Muzaffargarh and it will reach Multan Cantt on the same night at 10:30 pm.

Fifth train will depart from Multan Cant on June 19 at 7 am via Kot Addu, Dao Khail and Attock city for Rawalpindi and it will reach its destination on the same night at 10:15 pm. Additional coaches will also be attached to the other trains to accommodate maximum of passengers.