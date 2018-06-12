PHC seeks explanation from BISE over appointment

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Monday issued a notice to Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Peshawar chairman to explain the appointment of the assistant controller of the board by the then chief minister after the expiry of his tenure in violation of the criteria for the post.

A two-member bench comprising Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Justice Muhammad Ayub directed the respondents to restrain the assistant controller from assuming the charge of his office if he had not joined the post.

The court directed the controlling authority and the board chairman to submit a reply within seven days.

Senior superintendents of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Peshawar, including Muhammad Younas, Bashir and Khisro Khan, had filed the petition against the appointment of the assistant controller on deputation by the then chief minister as controlling authority. They said it was a pure promotion post in the board.

During arguments in the case, Isa Khan, the lawyer for the petitioners, submitted that the then chief minister Pervez Khattak had appointed one Luqman on deputation as assistant controller of the board on May 30 while his tenure ended on May 28, which is illegal and unlawful.

He submitted that the high court had already issued a stay order on the post. Isa Khan argued that assistant controller post in BPS-17 was purely a promotion post on which the petitioners had to be promoted, but the then chief minister, being a controlling authority of the board, appointed the respondent against the law and rules.

The bench after hearing the arguments directed Shakeela Advocate, legal advisor of the BISE Peshawar to ensure submission of comments in the case within seven days and adjourned the case till June 26.