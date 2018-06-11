SCO has increased its world stature: MWM

ISLAMABAD: Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Secretary General Allama Raja Nasir Abbas said on Sunday that the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, whose summit concluded on Sunday, has increased its international stature.

“It is expected that the SCO Summit 2018 can provide an effective dialogue mechanism for member states to resolve regional security concerns and further boost free trade across the Eurasian Continent opening up avenues for further cooperation,” he said here at an event, MWM hosted for foreign diplomats of Islamic states.

The MWM leader said, “Pakistan, as you know, is a firm believer in regional connectivity and sees it as the most viable solution to not only connecting with its neighbourhood, but also to resolution of some of the most pressing problems of the region. Its participation in the CPEC was in that context. The project makes Pakistan a major player in the connectivity of West Asia, Central Asia and South Asia.”

Though, he noted, Pakistan and China would be the main beneficiaries of the project, other regional actors and Asia at large would equally benefit from it. That, however, has not come without cost.

“Conspiracies are hatched against the project to prevent Pakistan benefiting from it and connecting with its neighbourhood. I would like to warn here that those conspiracies are not just against Pakistan, but against the Asian Continent at large and all countries should help Pakistan tackle them. Similarly, we need to be wary of the design to redraw the boundaries of Middle East. Such a thing, if it happens, would be a disaster for global peace and stability. That should not be allowed to happen,” he said.

Allama Nasir emphasised that the MWM firmly believed that the issues and problems of this region should be resolved here without any external intervention. He said the MWM is a religio-political party that envisages a moderate and progressive vision for Pakistan and champions the cause of unity of Muslim Ummah. “We believe Muslim countries are an essential part of the global system, and, therefore, a united and developed Ummah is critical of the stability of the world. On the contrary, if Muslim countries are weak, under-developed and disunited, it would be impossible to achieve sustainable peace, inclusive development and an effective role in the world affairs.

The MWM, he emphasised, therefore, called for ensuring coherence, solidarity and cooperation among the Muslim countries so that they could contribute to the elimination of ignorance, poverty, war and violence not just from their own territories, but the world at large. Unfortunately, today the Islamic world is challenged by numerous crises.

“Indian PM Modi government’s crimes against people of [Indian] Occupied Kashmir; Zionist crimes against the Palestinian people, the crimes against the Rohingya Muslims, the disasters caused by terrorist groups in Afghanistan, Syria and Iraq, and the continuation of military actions against the Yemeni people all remind us the need for joining hands to achieve lasting peace,” he said.

Allama Nasir said, “Although we may be divided by the worldly politics, but our belief in submission to Allah and our commitment to follow Prophet Mohammad (SAAW) provides the basis for unity with which we can put up a common front against tyranny, arrogance of powers, and other forms of exploitation that all Muslim countries are invariably enduring”.

“We note with deep regret that some of our brothers have fallen victim to their games and designs. The powers exploiting the Muslim world are already getting frustrated. Their actions, whether it is the recognition of al-Quds as the capital of the Zionist regime or the suppression of the voice Kashmiris through brutal tactics, is a manifestation of that frustration,” he said.

The MWM leader said, “But let them remember that Kashmir and Palestine belong to Muslims, and they would never succeed in their nefarious designs. We are already seeing that happen. The rise of Asia as a global centre of economic gravity and as a source of decisive influence in global environmental change leaves no doubt that the global order is already being reshaped”.