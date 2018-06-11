20 receive papers in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: As many as 20 aspirants of various political and religious parties and independents have received nomination papers for two National Assembly’s constituencies of Mansehra district.

For the July 25 general elections, the contenders could receive and submit nomination papers from June 2 to 8 but so far aspirants have been receiving nomination papers and none of them submitted it back with respective returning officers of two National Assembly constituencies in the district.

In NA-13 Mansehra 1, as many as 11 aspirants have received nomination papers from returning officer.

Those received nomination papers for NA-13 include former MNA Sardar Shahjehan Yousuf and his father and former federal minister Sardar Mohammad Yousuf, Naseer Awan, ex-provincial minister Syed Ahmad Hussain Shah, former senator Syed Hidayatullah Shah, ex-MPA Saleh Mohammad Khan, former federal minister Qasim Shah, Shahzada Gustasap Khan, Tehsil nazim Balakot Syed Ibrahim Shah, Dr Ashfaq, Banaris Kolarvi and Summar Islam. Those who received nomination papers for NA-14 include MNA Mohammad Safdar Awan, the son-in-law of deposed Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, former MNA Laiq Mohammad Khan and his son Shehryar Khan, ex-senator Syed Hidayatullah Shah, former provincial minister Shuja Salim Khan, the ex-MPA Zargul Khan, ex-MPA Wajiuzzaman Khan, ex-MPA Mohammad Ibrar Tanoli alias Mohammad Iqbal and Sardar Shahzad Haider.