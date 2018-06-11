West Indies crush Sri Lanka in first Test

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad and Tobago: West Indies completed a crushing 226-run victory over Sri Lanka just after lunch on the final day of their first Test on Sunday as the tourists surrendered meekly following the demise of century-maker Kusal Mendis and captain Dinesh Chandimal.

Set a daunting target of 453, the Sri Lankans crashed from 189 for three in mid-morning to be dismissed for 226 just after lunch, suffering their first Test match defeat at the hands of the Caribbean side for ten years.

Off-spinning all-rounder Roston Chase triggered the final capitulation in which five wickets fell for just eight runs.His dismissal of Chandimal in the last over before the lunch interval broke the back of the tourists’ resistance and he claimed three of the remaining four wickets to fall to finish with the impressive figures of four for 15 off 8.2 overs.

It looked so much better for Sri Lanka when Mendis, 94 not out overnight with Sri Lanka on 176 for three, reached his fifth Test century shortly after the start of the day’s play.However, any hope of the visitors seriously challenging a world record target effectively evaporated with his dismissal, caught behind for 102 off fast bowler Shannon Gabriel.

Even the prospects of saving the match or at the very least taking the game into the final session disappeared with the loss of three more wickets before the break, including two off the final over bowled by Chase.

Stubborn nightwatchman Lahiru Gamage had fallen LBW to leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo for just three after more than an hour’s resistance but the death knell was really sounded for the Sri Lankans when Chase accounted for both Chandimal and Niroshan Dickwella in the space of five deliveries.

West Indies won toss

West Indies 1st Innings 414-8dec (Dowrich 125; Kumara 4-95)

Sri Lanka 1st Innings 185 all out (Chandimal 44; Cummins 3-39)

West Indies 2nd Innings 223-7dec (Mendis 102; Chase 2-14, Bishoo 2-45)

Sri Lanka 2nd Innings

B K G Mendis c Dowrich b Gabriel 102

M D K J Perera c Smith b Gabriel 12

*L D Chandimal c Brathwaite b Chase 27

A D Mathews c Dowrich b Holder 31

A R S Silva c & b Bishoo 14

P L S Gamage lbw b Bishoo 3

†N Dickwella lbw b Chase 19

M D K Perera not out 3

H M R K B Herath c Hope b Bishoo 0

R A S Lakmal c Dowrich b Chase 1

C B R LS Kumara c Dowrich b Chase 0

Extras (b 3, lb 4, nb 7) 14

Total (7 wickets, 80 overs) 222

Fall: 1-21, 2-123, 3-175, 4-189, 5-195, 6-218, 7-222, 8-225, 9-226, 10-226

Bowling: Roach 15-3-57-0 (nb 2); Gabriel 15-2-52-2 (nb 4); Holder 14-6-24-1 (nb 1); Cummins 12-4-23-0; Bishoo 19-2-48-3; Chase 8.2-1-15-4

Result: West Indies won by 226 runs

Man of the Match: Shane Dowrich (West Indies)

Umpires: Aleem Dar (Paksitan) and Richard Kettleborough (England). TV Umpire: Ian Gould (England). Match Referee: Javagal Srinath (India)