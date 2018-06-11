Mon June 11, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Newspost

June 11, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Wait for scrutiny

Many education boards provide students an opportunity to file for the scrutiny of their transcripts. However, in Pakistan, this facility is not maintained in a proper manner. Students who apply for the scrutiny of their transcripts didn’t hear back from the relevant department for years.

The higher authorities need to take strict action in this regard. This irresponsible behaviour of the department destroy the future of students especially those who couldn’t get an admission in a prestigious institution because of not having an updated script.

Summaiya Shahid

Karachi

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar