Wait for scrutiny

Many education boards provide students an opportunity to file for the scrutiny of their transcripts. However, in Pakistan, this facility is not maintained in a proper manner. Students who apply for the scrutiny of their transcripts didn’t hear back from the relevant department for years.

The higher authorities need to take strict action in this regard. This irresponsible behaviour of the department destroy the future of students especially those who couldn’t get an admission in a prestigious institution because of not having an updated script.

Summaiya Shahid

Karachi