CADD belatedly orders suspension of teacher

Islamabad: After sitting on the Federal Directorate of Education's formal request for more than a week, the Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) has ordered the suspension of an Islamabad Model College for Boys, H-9, teacher over harassment charge. Ironically, it also asked the FDE to hold an inquiry into the matter though a panel formed by the directorate is already looking into it.

The CADD regulates Islamabad’s government schools and colleges through the FDE. The FDE had put up a summary to the CADD seeking suspension of the accused on May 29, a day after scores of students enrolled in a private college of Islamabad took to the social media with the allegation that they were sexually harassed and groped by a federal board-appointed examiner from the H-9 IMCB during biology practical. It had also formed a two-member committee to examine the harassment charge and produce report within a week.

However, the CADD sat on the summary for nine days before approving it and thus, leading to the immediate suspension of the accused from service. The CADD also asked the FDE to hold an inquiry into the matter and produce a report within a week though a committee formed by the directorate has been looking into it for around a week.

However, the matter is likely to take few more days than that for action as that deadline will expire on the first day of the four-day Eid holidays announced by the federal government for its employees.

Members of the inquiry committee are understood to have visited the college, contacted students, and even quizzed the teacher accused of harassment. Though the students insisted they’re verbally and physically harassed, the teacher vehemently denied that charge.

When contacted, FDE Director General Hasnat Qureshi said the alleged harasser had been suspended and a decision about him would be made in light of the committee’s findings and recommendations. He said in the past, too, the teacher was accused of sexual harassment on campus but an inquiry absolved him of the charge.