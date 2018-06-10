Pak Navy helicopters rescue 11 Iranian crew members

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Navy Sea King helicopters successfully rescued crew members of sunken Iranian Dhow in North Arabian Sea (NAS).

Upon receipt of information about distressed Dhow (AL RAMANI) bearing flag of Islamic Republic of Iran, eleven crew members (Fishermen) onboard, Pakistan Navy promptly responded and launched search and rescue operation. Two Pakistan Navy Sea King Helicopters were immediately directed to search, locate and rescue distressed boat crew. Helicopters equipped with search and rescue gear along with paramedical staff swiftly reached deep sea area at South West of Karachi in shortest possible time and conducted aerial search for fishing boat. After rigorous search efforts in prevailing rough sea and low visibility conditions at open sea, survivors were located by helicopter aircrew. The operation was amicably augmented by Pakistan Navy Ship NASR, which was already present in NAS on routine patrol. In a very short span of time 11 survivors were recovered onboard Sea King helicopters through winching operation and necessary first aid was rendered. The survived crew members thanked Pakistan Navy for prompt and professional response. The rescue operation lasted for about one and half hour resulting in safe recovery of all Iranian crew members to Pakistan Navy Air Base, PNS MEHRAN at Karachi. Finally, the salvaged Iranian crew was handed over to HQ Pakistan Maritime Security Agency for further handling of the survivors as per the provisions of law.

Naval forces have an inherent capability of flexibility and reach which have been clearly manifested / employed during this rescue operation at open sea. Our ships, flying the green flag around the globe are reflection of our national character, resilience and unrelenting commitment to the humanitarian.