Transparent elections

People have appreciated the Supreme Court’s ruling that requires everyone who aspires to be parliamentarian to submit an affidavit. There are, however, two impediments that could largely nullify the entire purpose of these affidavits. First, the ECP’s failure to scan and place all affidavits on its website will deprive the voters of the critical decision-making information and also their fundamental right to information as guaranteed by Article 19A of the constitution. Second, the inadequate scrutiny of the information provided in affidavits will also create doubts in people’s mind.

The ECP has traditionally left the task of objections to rival contestants. While all voters should be able to identify and point out errors in the data provided, it ought to be the ECP’s primary responsibility to scrutinise the information and take action to disqualify where a false statement has been made. The SC is requested to ask the ECP to place a scanned copy of all affidavits submitted by contestants on its website. This can be easily achieved if the ECP creates electronic linkages with all organisations concerned.

Zohaib Baloch ( Karachi )