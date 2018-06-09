Musharraf unlikely to return: PPP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) senior leader Syed Khursheed Shah did not see the possibility of former president General (R) Pervez Musharraf’s returning to the country.

“Gen (R) Pervez Musharraf would not return to Pakistan,” he said in his reaction to the court direction, in which the apex court had asked the former military ruler to appear in court on June 13 and assured him that he would not be arrested.

Commenting on the Kalabagh Dam issue, the Shah said this matter could only be resolved by the Council of Common Interest (CCI). “The apex court should also allow settling this issue at the forum of the Council of Common Interest,” he said adding that the federation will face serious challenges on the issue of kalabagh Dam.

Meanwhile, another senior PPP leader—former Senate Chairman Mian Raza

Rabbani—while commenting on permission to Pervez Musharraf to submit nomination papers for the upcoming general election, said that the rule of law shall evade Pakistan if, Musharraf, the dictator, is allowed to file his nomination papers in the forthcoming general elections.