Trump considering 3,000 pardons, including boxer Muhammad Ali

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said on Friday he is considering pardoning some 3,000 people, including late boxing champion Muhammad Ali, whose conviction for refusing to join the US military during the Vietnam War was later vacated by the US Supreme Court. The president, speaking to reporters before he departed for a Group of Seven summit in Canada, also said he will reach out to NFL players who have been urging criminal justice reforms for their recommendations of people who have been treated unfairly.—Reuters Trump stated that he was “not above the law,” but reaffirmed his “absolute right” to pardon himself. “I’m not above the law. I never want anybody to be above the law,” Trump said, before adding “yes, I do have an absolute right to pardon myself. But I’ll never have to do it because I didn’t do anything wrong. And everybody knows it.” “There’s been no collusion,” he said in reference to a major investigation into his campaign’s ties with Russia that has already brought multiple charges and guilty pleas. “There’s been no obstruction. It’s all a made-up fantasy. It’s a witch hunt.”