YDA demands action against cyber quackery

LAHORE: The Young Doctors Association (YDA), Pakistan, have filed a representation before FIA cybercrime wing & PTA to stop social media pages involved in selling of some medicines to the public.

According to a press release issued here on Friday, YDA central leaders Dr. Salman Kazmi, Dr. Imran Shah and Dr. Younas Munir have taken stance that some social media pages were being operated by quacks/fake doctors and they were uploading misleading videos on them and offering treatment of secret ailments via them.

These medicines are leading to kidney failure in young people. YDA has appealed to FIA/PTA to locate the IP address of the pages and arrest the accused under PECA 2016 to save the public from these fake medicines.