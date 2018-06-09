Muslim states urged to resolve issues through talks

LAHORE: Religious scholars while addressing Friday sermons and congregations to mark, "Youm-e-Tahafuz-e-Harmain Al-Sharifain, Al-Aqsa" stated that Masjid Al-Aqsa and Harmain Al-Sharifain are centres of Muslim unity.

The clerics also urged upon leadership of Muslim world to resolve prevailing differences within Arab and Muslim countries with mutual collaboration and bilateral talks. On the call of Pakistan Ulema Council, "Youm-e-Tahafuz-e-Harmain Al-Sharifain, Al-Aqsa" was observed here Friday to express solidarity with cause of Palestinian Muslims and to condemn Israeli aggression on innocent people of Palestine.

Addressing Friday congregations in mosques associated with Wafaq-ul-Masajid Pakistan, the scholars demanded a unanimous mechanism for protection of Harmain Al-Sharifain and Al-Aqsa.

They condemned the US administration for relocation of US Embassy in Jerusalem stating that world leadership and world organisations were playing dubious role on prevailing atrocities for innocent people of Palestine and Kashmir.

Pakistan Ulema Council chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi while addressing a Friday sermon in Rawalpindi, stated that protection of Harmain Al Sharifain is part of our faith and people of Pakistan are united with oppressed Muslims the world over.

Talk: Punjab University Library Book Club organised introductory talks on two new books of English and Urdu languages. Department of English Language and Literature assistant professor Ms Ayesha Fatima Barque presented a talk on an English language play “The Guilt” written by a Pakistani author.

The second talk of the programme was on a poetry book of Urdu language. PU Chief Librarian Dr Muhammad Haroon Usmani talked about the book “Raat Dhaltee Nahi” written by Ayub Nadeem. The authors of the both books were also present.

Cash prizes: Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) Additional IG Kunwar Shahrukh visited the DIG office at Gulberg and awarded cash prizes to police officials on best performance.

DIG Ghulam Mehmood Dogar and Lahore Region SP Usman Bajwa welcomed the additional IG. The additional IG checked the provincial control room. The officials briefed him on the Punjab Highway Patrol working. The additional IG directed that monitoring should be done round the clock. He also distributes cash rewards among the officials on their best performance.