Rashford shines as England cruise past Costa Rica

LEEDS, England: England manager Gareth Southgate admitted Marcus Rashford had given him a difficult decision to make ahead of the World Cup with a stunning strike in a 2-0 friendly victory over Costa Rica on Thursday.

In England’s last match before their tournament opener against Tunisia in 11 days time, Manchester United’s Rashford was the star of a much-changed side in Leeds.Danny Welbeck was also on target as England extended their unbeaten run to 10 games, stretching back nearly a year.

“What pleased me most is that Marcus Rashford enjoyed his football tonight. He played with a real swagger,” said Southgate.Rashford made the most of the absence of England captain Harry Kane as he started up front alongside Jamie Vardy, and showed what he is capable of with a fiercely struck shot from 25 yards that dipped perfectly into the top corner.

Southgate made 10 changes from the side that beat Nigeria 2-1 on Saturday with 19-year-old Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool handed his international debut at right-back.

Rashford caught the eye from the off with a sublime piece of skill down the left that forced a corner from which his United team-mate Phil Jones saw a looping header turned onto the bar by Keylor Navas.

Real Madrid goalkeeper Navas was completely caught out moments later, though, as Rashford unleashed a powerful drive from 25 yards for his third international goal.Navas was Costa Rica’s hero of an incredible run to the World Cup quarter-finals four years ago in Brazil, helping to knock England out of the group stages on the way.

However, there was a gulf in class even between Southgate’s largely second string line-up and the Central Americans as England dominated.Navas kept his side in the game by denying Vardy from point-blank range as he latched onto Leicester team-mate Harry Maguire’s knockdown.

Costa Rica face tournament favourites Brazil as well as Serbia and Switzerland in Group E, and will need to show far more ambition once they get to Russia if they are to replicate their heroics of four years ago.

Southgate held off making any changes until the hour mark and left Kane in reserve for the full 90 minutes as his side continued to control the game after the break.England’s rhythm was then stunted by five quickfire substitutions, including a debut for Burnley’s Nick Pope in goal.

However, Welbeck also justified his inclusion in Southgate’s squad by coming off the bench to seal the win 14 minutes from time as he headed home Dele Alli’s cross.Uruguay will head to the World Cup on a winning note after beating Uzbekistan 3-0 in a chilly warmup in front of their own fans.

The win, against a side ranked 81 places below them at 95th in the world, was the third in a row for the South Americans and they have lost just once in their last nine games.Uruguay got the breakthrough after 31 minutes when Giorgian De Arrascaeta fired home from 15 meters following good work from Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez.

Suarez doubled their lead eight minutes into the second half when he slotted home a penalty and Jose Maria Gimenez headed home a corner in 72 minutes to make it 3-0.Uzbekistan were then reduced to 10 men when Komilov Akromjon was sent off.