Akbar Shareef receives PATA award

Gangneung: Lt.Col (Retd) Akbar Shareef received the coveted Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) Award of Merit at a recently concluded PATA annual summit held in Gangneung, Republic of Korea, a statement said.

Shareef is the first Pakistani to receive the prestigious award and he was honoured this award in recognition for his services to PATA and global tourism.

The current chairman of PATA Pakistan Chapter, Col Akbar Shareef, is a well known and well-reputed tour operator who has immensely contributed towards tourism in Pakistan and has greatly enhanced the image of the country. In the past, he has also been a member of the Prime Minister's Tourism Advisory Board.