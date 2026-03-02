SAG-AFTRA drops SAG Awards name to rebrand

The ceremony, long known as the Screen Actors Guild Awards, has officially rebranded as the Actor Awards ahead of its 32nd annual event.

According to SAG-AFTRA, the name change is intended to better reflect the show’s identity as the only major industry awards voted on exclusively by actors.

The updated title, The Actor Awards Presented by SAG-AFTRA, draws directly from the ceremony’s statuette, which has always been called “The Actor.”

The union said the rebrand aligns the show’s name with its core mission: actors honouring fellow actors in film and television. Organisers emphasised that while the title has changed, the voting body, categories, and format remain the same.

SAG-AFTRA first announced the shift in November 2025, noting that as the show’s global audience expanded through its streaming partnership with Netflix, the timing felt right to formalise the connection between the award and the event’s name.

This year’s ceremony streams live on March 1 at 8 p.m. ET on Netflix, hosted by Kristen Bell. Harrison Ford will receive the Life Achievement Award.

Among nominees, One Battle After Another leads film contenders with seven nominations, followed by Sinners with five. On the television side, The Studio tops the field with five nods, while Adolescence and The White Lotus earned four each.