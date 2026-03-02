Next full moon: How to watch the total lunar eclipse on March 3

The next full moon will bring a dramatic total lunar eclipse on March 3, creating a red colored blood moon visible across parts of North America, Australia and East Asia.

According to Time and Date, totality will begin at 6:04AM EST (1104 GMT) and reach its peak at 6:33AM EST (1133 GMT).

The moon will remain fully immersed in Earth’s shadow for about 58 minutes before gradually moving out of it.

The eclipse will first begin at 3:44 AM EST (0844 GMT) when the moon enters Earth’s penumbral shadow, causing subtle darkening.

As it moves deeper into the umbra, a darker shadow will spread across the lunar surface and the moon will take on a reddish orange glow during maximum eclipse.

The full event will last about 5 hours and 39 minutes from start to finish.

More than 40 percent of the world’s population, or over three billion people, will be able to see at least part of the total phase, according to Time and Date.

It will also be the last total lunar eclipse visible anywhere on Earth until New Year’s Eve 2028 to 2029.

Skywatchers are encouraged to check local weather conditions and head outside early for the best view.