Muslim countries urged to resolve differences through talks

LAHORE: Religious scholars while addressing Friday sermons and congregations to mark, "Youm-e-Tahafuz-e-Harmain Al-Sharifain, Al-Aqsa" stated that Masjid Al-Aqsa and Harmain Al-Sharifain are centres of Muslim unity.

The clerics also urged upon leadership of Muslim world to resolve prevailing differences within Arab and Muslim countries with mutual collaboration and bilateral talks. On the call of Pakistan Ulema Council, "Youm-e-Tahafuz-e-Harmain Al-Sharifain, Al-Aqsa" was observed here Friday to express solidarity with cause of Palestinian Muslims and to condemn Israeli aggression on innocent people of Palestine.

Addressing Friday congregations in mosques associated with Wafaq-ul-Masajid Pakistan, the scholars demanded a unanimous mechanism for protection of Harmain Al-Sharifain and Al-Aqsa. They condemned the US administration for relocation of US Embassy in Jerusalem stating that world leadership and world organisations were playing dubious role on prevailing atrocities for innocent people of Palestine and Kashmir.

Pakistan Ulema Council chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi while addressing a Friday sermon in Rawalpindi, stated that protection of Harmain Al Sharifain is part of our faith and people of Pakistan are united with oppressed Muslims the world over.