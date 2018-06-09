Al-Quds Day observed across Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: International day of Al-Quds was observed across Pakistan on Friday with mass rallies held to condemn Zionists’ atrocities against innocent people of Palestine.

In the rallies the protesters also strongly condemned US decision to relocate its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem and recent spate of killings of Palestinians by the Zionist Regime. The late Imam Khomeini initiated the International Quds Day as an integral part of the holy fasting month of Ramazan so that Muslims would never forget their responsibility and duty towards Palestine and all oppressed people in the world. The day is held each year on the last Friday of Ramazan.

Several protest rallies were staged in different parts of Pakistan by religious parties including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Peshawar, Multan and Karachi, where protestors denounced the Zionist aggression against Palestine. During rallies angry protestors also torched US and Zionist regime flags and chanted slogans against them. Special prayers were offered at mosques for liberation of Palestine.

The religious scholars in their speeches on the occasion said that Bait-ul-Muqaddas is common heritage of the Muslims which has been under illegal occupation of the Zionist forces. They also condemned Zionists’€brutality against Palestinians and praised Hizbullah’s struggle against the Zionist forces. The religious scholars in special meetings passed resolutions against Zionists’ illegal occupation of the holy Muslim land and holy mosque, Al Quds. They said that the struggle of Muslims will continue till the abolition of the discriminatory policies towards Muslims. They demanded that Muslims of Palestine should be given equal rights.

They urged upon Muslim countries to resolve their differences through dialogue and not allow the enemy to weaken the Muslim world. Strict security measures were put in place around the rallies and mosques across Pakistan in view of the prevailing law and order situation. Special programs, seminars and conferences were also held across Pakistan to highlight the cause of Palestine.

KARACHI: Imamia Students Organisation on Friday observed Youm-ul-Quds in Karachi to show solidarity with the Palestinians and to seek liberation of Masjid-e-Aqsa.

ISO, JSO and other religious groups took protest rallies and gatherings in different parts of the city against continuing oppression of Palestinian citizens. The rallies were participated by citizens belonging to different walks of life. The protesters were chanting slogans against Israel and the US holding placards and banners inscribed with slogans in solidarity of Palestine. The protesters condemned the butchering of innocent Palestinians by Israeli occupation forces. They also appealed to the international community to take notice of the Israeli barbarism.

LAHORE: Al-Quds day was also observed throughout Punjab like in other provinces of the country on Friday. Rallies, seminars, protest demonstrations and various other activities were arranged to condemn Israeli state terrorism against the people of Palestine.

Workers of political parties, religious groups and human rights organisations participated in the demonstrations. They pledged to continue raising voice for rights of oppressed Palestinians and rejecting nefarious designs of Israel and the USA against peace-loving people in various parts of the world including Palestine.

Jamaat-e-Islami, Milli Yakjehti Council, Majlise Wahdat-e-Muslimeen, Shia Ulema Council, Fiqa Jafaria Pakistan were among the organisers of the events. Prominent among those participating in the activities were include Farid Paracha, Allma Sajid Ali Naqvi, Ameer-ul-Azeem, Hafiz Kazim Raza Naqvi, Malik Shaukat Awan, Shahbaz Naqvi and Jafar Ali.

Imams and Khateeb, in their sermons, called upon the Muslim Ummah to seek help of Allah Almighty against Israelis. They urged Muslim unity and called for making joint struggle for emancipation of the world from subjugation of colonial powers and Baitul Muqaddas from the clutches of Israel.

On the call of Ameer Jamaat ud Dawa (JuD) Hafiz Muhammad Saeed Youmul Quds Kashmir Day was also observed across country on Friday.

On the occasion funeral prayers in absentia for Kashmiri and Palestinian Muslims were offered after Friday prayer. Clerics delivered Friday sermons regarding barbarism of usurp Indian army and Israeli army in Jammu Kashmir and Palestine.

Addressing to Friday Sermon at Markaz Al Qadsia Lahore Hafiz Muhammad Saeed asked Muslims to play their due role for freedom of Qibla Awwal. He said in Palestine and Kashmir severe atrocities and cruelties have been imposed. It is duty of Muslim Ummah to help oppressed Muslims who are being tyrannised in all regions of the world. He urged Muslims rulers and nations to unite for liberation of Palestine and Kashmir.

MULTAN: Hundreds of people assembled at Clock Tower intersection in the heart of the city on Friday where they demonstrated in support of Palestinians and condemned the Israeli forces' attacks on unarmed Palestinians and the illegal occupation of Al-Quds (Jerusalem).

Led by Allama Syed Iqtidar Hussain Naqvi, a large number of people took out a rally to Ghanta Ghar Chowk where they held demonstration. The demonstrators were holding banners and flags. Women also joined the protest demonstration.